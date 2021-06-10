Habx showcase website - mobile

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The challenge for our website was to use our Concrete design system elements, basicaly built for our webapp, in context of a B2B showcase website, and keep it mobile ready.
It displays some educative illustration of our tool, lots of quotes, some carousels and plenty of 2D assets.
🖍 Designed with Figma
👯 Design team
AD : https://dribbble.com/benjaminvarin
GD : https://dribbble.com/charlyleguerrier