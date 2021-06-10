Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Accenture Characters

Accenture Characters advertising character 3d illustration design branding
I made 3D characters of company employees. They were used as creatives to promote Accenture jobs.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
