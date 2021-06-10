Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery

Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery is a coffee house that believes in coffee, donuts, and community!

Their project called for a full brand design, and merchandise for their grand opening.

They wanted branding that was BOLD, MASCULINE, and slightly EDGY with a touch of industrial.



Deliverable:

*Full Brand Identity

*Brand Guidelines

*Brand Strategy

*Social Media Graphic Templates

*Welcome Packet PDF Design

*Merchandise Design for swag bag

My Role:

*Brand Design

*Art Direction

*Brand Identity