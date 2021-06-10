Nakia

Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery

Nakia
Nakia
Hire Me
  • Save
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery social media marketing minimal logo design design icon logo graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Download color palette
  1. Social Share Image.png
  2. Behance Thumbnail .png
  3. Behance 3-100.jpg
  4. Behance 7-100.jpg
  5. Behance 1-100.jpg
  6. Behance 2-100.jpg
  7. Behance 5-100.jpg

Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery is a coffee house that believes in coffee, donuts, and community!

Their project called for a full brand design, and merchandise for their grand opening.

They wanted branding that was BOLD, MASCULINE, and slightly EDGY with a touch of industrial.

Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Graphic Templates
*Welcome Packet PDF Design
*Merchandise Design for swag bag

My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity

Nakia
Nakia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nakia

View profile
    • Like