Full Identity Branding-Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery

Renegade Coffee Shop & Bakery is a coffee house that believes in coffee, donuts, and community!
Their project called for a full brand design, and merchandise for their grand opening.
They wanted branding that was BOLD, MASCULINE, and slightly EDGY with a touch of industrial.
Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Graphic Templates
*Welcome Packet PDF Design
*Merchandise Design for swag bag
My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity