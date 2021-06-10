Full Identity Branding-The Gathering Camp

The Gathering Camp:

The Gathering Camp is an intimate 4-day camp in the mountains of Vancouver, Canada for millennial girl bosses to connect, reset and recharge. This is a boutique, girl boss experience with a summer camp days — each day will be filled with brunch, creative workshops, speakers, fireside chats and more.

They wanted the overall brand to feel feminine and have a “camp feel” without feeling childish. It should feel refined, intimate with an attention the the pretty details.



Deliverable:

*Full Brand Identity

*Brand Guidelines

*Brand Strategy

*Social Media Graphic Templates

*Welcome Packet PDF Design

*Merchandise Design for swag bag

My Role:

*Brand Design

*Art Direction

*Brand Identity