Full Identity Branding-The Gathering Camp

The Gathering Camp:
The Gathering Camp is an intimate 4-day camp in the mountains of Vancouver, Canada for millennial girl bosses to connect, reset and recharge. This is a boutique, girl boss experience with a summer camp days — each day will be filled with brunch, creative workshops, speakers, fireside chats and more.
They wanted the overall brand to feel feminine and have a “camp feel” without feeling childish. It should feel refined, intimate with an attention the the pretty details.
Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Graphic Templates
*Welcome Packet PDF Design
*Merchandise Design for swag bag
My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity