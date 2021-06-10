Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard Identity

At their core, SMV is passionate about two things; the art of winemaking and their love of the outdoors. Beautifully positioned at the base of the Sugarloaf Mountain and surrounded by its natural majesty, we found it very easy to understand why they are so passionate.

The connection between the mountain and the wine is at the heart of everything the vineyard represents. As such, they are also able to offer one of the most memorable winery experiences in Maryland. Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard provides visitors with immediate access to hiking, climbing and of course, Sugarloaf’s gorgeous views.

When developing the new SMV identity it was clear from the beginning that the team was hoping for a more modern, clean esthetic, but also felt it was important to hint at the outdoor lifestyle that has become synonymous with Sugarloaf Mountain. During our concepting, we were inspired by everything from the symbols on trail maps to the decade old rounded typography we saw on park signs and path markers. These ideas combined with a natural color palette really tied the new identity to the vineyard location. This provided the class and quality befitting a vineyard, while still relating back to the outdoor lifestyle that the mountain provides.