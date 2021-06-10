Padyak 3d Puzzle

This is a 3D puzzle of the Philippine Rickshaw 'Padyak'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.

• Scale : 1:8

• Model Size : 23cm x 17cm x 18cm (L x W x H)

• Number of parts : 90

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/3d-puzzles