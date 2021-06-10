Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zubin Jhaveri

Padyak 3d Puzzle

Padyak 3d Puzzle wooden model diy kit lasercut scale model 3d puzzle ecofriendly taxi richskaw
This is a 3D puzzle of the Philippine Rickshaw 'Padyak'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.
• Scale : 1:8
• Model Size : 23cm x 17cm x 18cm (L x W x H)
• Number of parts : 90

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/3d-puzzles

