Daily UI #001

Daily UI #001 mobile product design interface experience figma ui design app interface design dailyui
I took on the 100 Days Daily UI challenge and this is my first Design
https://www.figma.com/file/gjiofaWHvMTvBpEMOzq9w6/Daily-UI-001

Register for the challenge here - https://www.dailyui.co

#DailyUI

