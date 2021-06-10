Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Full Identity Branding-Sweet Melts Candle Company

Full Identity Branding-Sweet Melts Candle Company logo design typography minimal design logo icon graphic design branding brand identity design brand identity brand design
Sweet Melts is a wax melt subscription box company that was looking for STYLISH, MODERN, and CLEAN branding with high-end appeal.

They loved fuchsia and wanted this incorporated into their full brand design for the primary and alternative logo.

Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Cover Templates

My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity

