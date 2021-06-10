Full Identity Branding-Sweet Melts Candle Company

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sweet Melts is a wax melt subscription box company that was looking for STYLISH, MODERN, and CLEAN branding with high-end appeal.
They loved fuchsia and wanted this incorporated into their full brand design for the primary and alternative logo.
Deliverable:
*Full Brand Identity
*Brand Guidelines
*Brand Strategy
*Social Media Cover Templates
My Role:
*Brand Design
*Art Direction
*Brand Identity