Bonfire - WordPress Development

The Bonfire cryptocurrency token creators were redesigning their website in 2021 and requested us to develop it based on the design provided.

We had a highly strict and tight deadline for this task – 2 days.

We’ve developed the homepage with lots of custom Gutenberg blocks that transformed for mobile or desktop view to ensure maximum adaptivity. To improve the UX of the site, we used smooth scroll and other effects for the transitions between sections on the page.

