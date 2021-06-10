Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zubin Jhaveri

Cycle Rickshaw 3D Puzzle

Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri
  • Save
Cycle Rickshaw 3D Puzzle lasercut scale model wooden sculpture diy kit 3d puzzle rickshaw
Download color palette

This is a 3D puzzle of the Indian 'Cycle Rickshaw'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.
• Scale : 1:8
• Model Size : 35cm x 14cm x 23cm (L x W x H)
• Number of parts : 136

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/3d-puzzles

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri

More by Zubin Jhaveri

View profile
    • Like