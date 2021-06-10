Jackie Chandra

Void Spirit

Jackie Chandra
Jackie Chandra
  • Save
Void Spirit vector illustration design
Download color palette

Inai, the Void Spirit,
is a melee intelligence hero that relies on the element of surprise to blast apart foes with the power of the void, and also my favorite hero in dota2

contact
Jackiechandra70@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Jackie Chandra
Jackie Chandra

More by Jackie Chandra

View profile
    • Like