The Aguamobile

The Aguamobile beverage water logo van bus branding design graphic design
As we were developing the brand identity for Agua Ramas Vivas, we wanted to explore how it would be applied to various areas of their business. Why not using a vintage bus for their deliveries?

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
