Fundley: An online clothes donation application

My first case study as an aspiring UX Designer.
The purpose of this study is to understand the behavior of various persons regarding donating old clothes and the major pain points they encounter in their experience of donating them.
Here is the link to the project https://www.behance.net/gallery/121154091/Fundley-Donation-Application.
I will greatly appreciate your feedbacks.