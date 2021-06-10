🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Launched from a missions organization in the Dominican Republic, Agua Ramas Vivas employs locals to provide (and deliver) clean drinking water to their community.
Creating a vibrant and eye-catching brand for this missions-focused local business was a joy! We were able to capitalize on the concept of filtering water to reflect the first initial of the brand name and utilize that as a motif throughout the identity.
S/O to Blazetype for their beautiful sans-serif, Area. It was the perfect fit for this project. 💯