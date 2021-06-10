Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

Agua Ramas Vivas

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Agua Ramas Vivas dominican republic beverage water branding minimal design graphic design logo
Launched from a missions organization in the Dominican Republic, Agua Ramas Vivas employs locals to provide (and deliver) clean drinking water to their community.

Creating a vibrant and eye-catching brand for this missions-focused local business was a joy! We were able to capitalize on the concept of filtering water to reflect the first initial of the brand name and utilize that as a motif throughout the identity.

S/O to Blazetype for their beautiful sans-serif, Area. It was the perfect fit for this project. 💯

