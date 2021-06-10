DR LAS, product label design

DR LAS is a brand of products based on natural herbal essences to improve digestion.

Our task was to create basic but suggestive visual identity with coherent elements like logo and key visual as well.

Scope of our work:

- logo design: Anna Molokanova

- key visual: Anna Molokanova, Łukasz Rożański

- product label design: Anna Molokanova

- project coordination: Marcin Gajos

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120713355/DR-LAS-visual-identity