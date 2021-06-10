Webnexs

Audio Streaming Application

Webnexs
Webnexs
Hire Me
  • Save
Audio Streaming Application darktheme graphic design audiostreaming dailydesign branding motion graphics
Download color palette

Dark theme for the fully black & white Audio Streaming App that I created earlier. Highly recommend listening to familiar with these artists. 😻

Let me know what you think, feedback welcome ~
Hope you guys like it 💖
Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Webnexs
Webnexs
Crafting Designs so it speaks for you
Hire Me

More by Webnexs

View profile
    • Like