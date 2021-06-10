Audio Streaming Application

Dark theme for the fully black & white Audio Streaming App that I created earlier. Highly recommend listening to familiar with these artists. 😻

Let me know what you think, feedback welcome ~

Hope you guys like it 💖

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀