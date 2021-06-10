Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DR LAS, product label design

herbs natural herbal nature branding visual identity brand identity brandglow design label product
DR LAS is a brand of products based on natural herbal essences to improve digestion.

Our task was to create basic but suggestive visual identity with coherent elements like logo and key visual as well.

Scope of our work:
- logo design: Anna Molokanova
- key visual: Anna Molokanova, Łukasz Rożański
- product label design: Anna Molokanova
- project coordination: Marcin Gajos

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120713355/DR-LAS-visual-identity

