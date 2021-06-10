Bix Bytes Solutions

Prince The Never-Ending War

In Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the Prince and his father Sharaman attack the palace of an Indian Maharaja after the Maharaja's Vizier lets them in with the promise of treasure, among them an hourglass containing the Sands of Time. The Prince finds an artifact called the Dagger of Time, which can manipulate time.

