Miles Bennett

The Quantum Recommender

The Quantum Recommender
A snapshot of the intro animation/screen for the quantum recommender, a movie recommending engine using a brand new algorithm which made possible what was previously only thought to be possible on a quantum computer.

The UI was made on sketch, and animated on After effects.

