Access to banking should be available for everyone. With this compassionate focus, Cellfunds was born to provide affordable banking to those living in the margins of life. Their goal is to provide low-cost, high-quality banking to those who currently do not have access to traditional financial solutions.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
