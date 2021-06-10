Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Shalneva

E-commerce Skovorodki.online

Elena Shalneva
Elena Shalneva
  • Save
E-commerce Skovorodki.online shop ux web-design e-commerce design
Download color palette

Goal: to develop an online store selling utensils for cooking, in the middle and above-average price segments. From the client there were clear wishes for the style: minimalism, cleanliness, non-congestion, light colors and an emphasis on products.

Full version you can see at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119413513/Skovorodkionline-e-commerce

Art-director: @olia_design ( https://olia.design/ )
Designer: Me

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skovorodki.online/

Website: https://skovorodki.online/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Elena Shalneva
Elena Shalneva

More by Elena Shalneva

View profile
    • Like