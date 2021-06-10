BMX Bicycle 3D Puzzle

This is a 3D puzzle of the BMX bicycle. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.

• Scale : 1:8

• Model Size: 21cm x 8cm x 13cm (L x W x H)

• Number of parts: 56

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Wooden-3D-Puzzles