Zubin Jhaveri

BMX Bicycle 3D Puzzle

BMX Bicycle 3D Puzzle
This is a 3D puzzle of the BMX bicycle. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.
• Scale : 1:8
• Model Size: 21cm x 8cm x 13cm (L x W x H)
• Number of parts: 56

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Wooden-3D-Puzzles

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
