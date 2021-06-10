Byte Chimp

2D Animated Explainer Video

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp
  • Save
2D Animated Explainer Video typography vector illustration motion graphics animation
Download color palette

8base is back-end service provider for building scalable web and mobile applications. We created multiple scenes and incorporated the 8base business model details, what it’s all about, why it’s important for the targeted audience, and how it works. We created a lot of scenes and transitions to make it energetic. In the end, the animation turned out astonishingly well. We hope you all like that shot. My client sure did!
To watch complete video follow our youtube channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp

More by Byte Chimp

View profile
    • Like