Aisana Sakladova

Fashion store mobile app

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova
  • Save
Fashion store mobile app figma asian pink mobile app clothing store online shop fashion store ecommerce fashion mobile app design
Download color palette

Hello guys,
I am excited to share the mobile app design- fashion store with the function of searching for clothing by photo. I really hope you like it.
Thanks for watching! 🤩

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com

Check out my Behance

Aisana Sakladova
Aisana Sakladova

More by Aisana Sakladova

View profile
    • Like