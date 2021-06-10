Fashion store mobile app

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello guys,
I am excited to share the mobile app design- fashion store with the function of searching for clothing by photo. I really hope you like it.
Thanks for watching! 🤩
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your mail to redoledo@mail.com
Check out my Behance