Laufmaschine - Vintage German Bicycle 3D Puzzle

This is a 3D puzzle of the vintage German bicycle 'Laufmaschine'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.
• Scale : 1:10
• Model Size : 23cm x 8cm x 12cm (L x W x H)
•Number of parts : 45

You can check out the entire 3d Puzzle series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/3d-puzzles

