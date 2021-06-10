Laufmaschine - Vintage German Bicycle 3D Puzzle

This is a 3D puzzle of the vintage German bicycle 'Laufmaschine'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.

• Scale : 1:10

• Model Size : 23cm x 8cm x 12cm (L x W x H)

•Number of parts : 45

