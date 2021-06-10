Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nath Clark
Impression

BathroomTV Refresh - Light Concept

BathroomTV Refresh - Light Concept brand interface texture light ambient ecommerce branding typography minimal ui ux web product
  1. BathroomTV_Concept_Light.jpg
Hey guys,
 Here’s a quick peek at a UI concept we rustled up for a premium TV retailer specialising in Bathroom entertainment.

Inspired by the airy ambience of a spa retreat, this direction aims to resonate themes of serenity through a natural tonal colour palette complimented by soft textures and photography.

More to come!

Beautifully Crafted Digital
