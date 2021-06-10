Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tokyo 2020 - On-screen score bug

Tokyo 2020 - On-screen score bug tv graphics score tokyo basketball hud olympic games toyko 2020 score bug scoreboard
Here is the detailed preview of my idea for the scoreboard for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games 2020

Onscreen Basketball Scoreboard

By Igor Coric
