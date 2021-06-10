ayushee gupta

Mobile App Screens

Mobile App Screens app
Hello,

I have made this mobile app screens for a company which will use this app to check the quality of their material without touching it due to pandemic.

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
