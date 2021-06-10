Kickstart Career Web Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been working with KickStart on their website, and here are the landing page and other pages. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features. This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.
I designed the website, as well the structure.
The development was done by client. You can check the live version
https://kickstartcareers.com/
