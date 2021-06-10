Habitlog - Onboarding

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi friends! 💜
Meet our new time management project HABITLOG. ⭕️
The goal of HABITLOG is to provide tools for living intentionally and for increasing mindfulness of how you spend your time and energy.
The ideas and philosophies were taken from bullet journal. First of all, everything should be simple and easy to overview, and minimalist in design.
Secondary, it is modularity. It's possible to use the features you want and you don't have to use the features you don't want and everything that is used fits together nicely.
HABITLOG with a focus on performance and time and energy efficiency.
Expect more on this project soon. 💖
During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Marketing.
📩 Interested in UX/UI design for mobile app? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency