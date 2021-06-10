Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolai Ponteres

Arya Trading - Investing Landing Page

Nicolai Ponteres
Nicolai Ponteres
  • Save
Arya Trading - Investing Landing Page landing page trading web design website web vector logo design ux ui design uidesign ui typography illustration branding
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
This is a landing page redesign for Arya Robo Investor.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

I'm ready for new projects, Contact Me!
jnicolaiponteres@gmail.com

Check Me Out at:
Behance || LinkedIn

Nicolai Ponteres
Nicolai Ponteres

More by Nicolai Ponteres

View profile
    • Like