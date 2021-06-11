Logo: The Caterpillar Silk Company aka CSCo.

The Logo:

The brief was to create something minimal, clean and memorable. We designed a monogram that could be used in a variety of applications and packaging. Can be scaled up and stamped on a yarn or can fit into a small favicon. Inspired by the minimalism and classical vision of silk thread extracted from yarn, the logo is slim, sleek, elegant and rich.

About CSCo.

The Caterpillar Silk Co. or CSCo. is a luxury manufacturer and exporter of the finest silk fabrics & yarns. The company works closely with high-end design teams and aspiring fashion designers, providing them with personalised service from start to finish.

CSCo. silk is 100% natural, odourless and non-allergic. One of their signature offerings is Grade 6A Mulberry Silk, also known as the “queen of fibres.” Today, the company supports a wide community of rural silk farmers, spinners and weavers.

