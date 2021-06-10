Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 046 :: Invoice

Daily UI 046 :: Invoice billing invoice software web dailyui046 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This invoice software allows users to efficiently manage orders and bill customers. Simply selecting the customer and choosing an invoice from their list allows the user to print, share, or create a new invoice for that customer. The display is minimal and functional saving the user time.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
    