Orchestral Tools | Artist illustration

I made these illustrations to support a competition page where Jeff Russo (American composer, songwriter, musician; known for the scoring of Fargo, Star Trek Discovery, Picard) and Hendrik Schwarzer (German composer, owner of Orchestral Tools) awarded submissions in a sci-fi theme using the 'Modus' sound library.

Listen the contestants here: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=discoverycompetition

