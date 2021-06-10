Pulled Rickshaw 3D Puzzle

This is a 3D puzzle of the Indian 'Hand Pulled Rickshaw'. The wooden laser cut kit has interlocking parts and its assembly requires no glue.

• Scale : 1:8

• Model Size : 33cm x 14cm x 27cm (L x W x H)

• Number of parts : 65

