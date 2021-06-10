Ritik Jain

Workout tracker (Daily UI 041)

Ritik Jain
Ritik Jain
  • Save
Workout tracker (Daily UI 041) minimal graphic design app 041 dailyui ui ux design vector clean neumorphism
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge Day 041
Share your reviews:)

Which one you like the light mode or the dark mode?

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Ritik Jain
Ritik Jain

More by Ritik Jain

View profile
    • Like