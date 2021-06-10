🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Everyone!!!
Our first exploration is create Cettakin Landing Page. One of agency of packaging product design services in Bandung. Please support us to growth as a productives product design team 👌
Cheers!!!
Packaging mockup :
zippypixels.com
www.freepik.com
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hellosansbrothers@gmail.com | Contact Us
Get in touch :Behance | Instagram | UI8