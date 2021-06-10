Hi Everyone!!!

Our first exploration is create Cettakin Landing Page. One of agency of packaging product design services in Bandung. Please support us to growth as a productives product design team 👌

Cheers!!!

Packaging mockup :

zippypixels.com

www.freepik.com

— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hellosansbrothers@gmail.com | Contact Us

Get in touch :Behance | Instagram | UI8