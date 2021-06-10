Illustration: The Drupal rocket in space "Cosmonautics Day"

Hi friends!, 👋

🚀 Today we will tell you about the Russian holiday "Cosmonautics Day" — this is holiday dedicated to the first human space flight.

💧 Concept

The Drupal logo was taken as the basis for the illustration, and presented in the form of a planet that has a rocket in its orbit. The rocket is in the form of an element of the logo of the Russian Drupal Awards.

Link to Russian Drupal Awards: https://www.russiandrupalawards.ru/

🎨 The color scheme of the illustration was built on the harmony of light, bright colors. The color scheme was selected to convey the sweetness of the illustration: #856CF7, #E5E2FF, #FFA3E5, #FFFFFF.

🛠️ Tools used for development: Illustrator for making the illustration, Photoshop for making 3D, Figma for creating the background.

