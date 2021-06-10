ADCI Solutions

Illustration: The Drupal rocket in space "Cosmonautics Day"

ADCI Solutions
ADCI Solutions
  • Save
Illustration: The Drupal rocket in space "Cosmonautics Day" logo ux vector branding responsive case web design website ui development drop adci rocket planet space design illustration graphic design 3d drupal
Download color palette

Hi friends!, 👋
🚀 Today we will tell you about the Russian holiday "Cosmonautics Day" — this is holiday dedicated to the first human space flight.

💧 Concept
The Drupal logo was taken as the basis for the illustration, and presented in the form of a planet that has a rocket in its orbit. The rocket is in the form of an element of the logo of the Russian Drupal Awards.

Link to Russian Drupal Awards: https://www.russiandrupalawards.ru/

🎨 The color scheme of the illustration was built on the harmony of light, bright colors. The color scheme was selected to convey the sweetness of the illustration: #856CF7, #E5E2FF, #FFA3E5, #FFFFFF.

🛠️ Tools used for development: Illustrator for making the illustration, Photoshop for making 3D, Figma for creating the background.

📬 Do you have ideas for projects? Our team is available for new projects: hello@adcillc.com

Get inspired by the work 😍 , click the "Like" ❤️ button and subscribe to our updates, so you don't miss anything:

🌎 Follow us:
Website: www.adcisolutions.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adcisolutions/
Instagram Russia: https://www.instagram.com/adci.russia/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/adci_solutions
Facebook: https://ru-ru.facebook.com/adcisolutions/
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/adcisolution
Link to Russian Drupal Awards: https://www.russiandrupalawards.ru/

ADCI Solutions
ADCI Solutions

More by ADCI Solutions

View profile
    • Like