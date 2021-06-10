🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vectorize Photoshop Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Vectorize look.
With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.
Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.
Software Supported Version:CC2015,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).Then select a brush and paint your image.
Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- Photoshop ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Need Oil Plugin
- 10 Color options
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- 24 hrs support
Image Size: 2000x3000 dpi 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6220600-Vectorize-Photoshop-Action?published