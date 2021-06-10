Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roberth Coman

4. Purchasing Membership • DAU Digital • Concept

Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman
  • Save
4. Purchasing Membership • DAU Digital • Concept payment check out checkout purchase black dark minimalist ux web design web ui design
Download color palette

After selecting a plan, user goes thru the purchasing process.
At the same time with the purchase of a plan, and account is created for the user.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Roberth Coman
Roberth Coman

More by Roberth Coman

View profile
    • Like