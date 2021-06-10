Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Suraj

DailyUI 016 Overlay / Pop-up

Suraj
Suraj
  • Save
DailyUI 016 Overlay / Pop-up branding magazine overlay popup website dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

Just finished my design for #dailyui #016

#DailyUI

A simple overlay that pops up in an imaginary magazine website. Apart from the usual Subscription message, I wanted to make it more convincing. Why should user subscribe? That's when it crossed my mind that if I give away rewards for people subscribing, that would be a compelling reason to keep them engaged and to subscribe as well.

Please let me know what you think :)

Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Suraj
Suraj

More by Suraj

View profile
    • Like