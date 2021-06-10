DailyUI 016 Overlay / Pop-up

Just finished my design for #dailyui #016

#DailyUI

A simple overlay that pops up in an imaginary magazine website. Apart from the usual Subscription message, I wanted to make it more convincing. Why should user subscribe? That's when it crossed my mind that if I give away rewards for people subscribing, that would be a compelling reason to keep them engaged and to subscribe as well.

Please let me know what you think :)

Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!