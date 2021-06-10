Krish Gounder

Kobu | Landing Page

Krish Gounder
Krish Gounder
  • Save
Kobu | Landing Page kobu ui graphic design clothing site website design logo deisgn streetware apparel clothing website clothing design landing page front end website web ui website concept website brand design branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Landing page concept for my upcoming clothing brand, Kobu.

Krish Gounder
Krish Gounder

More by Krish Gounder

View profile
    • Like