Social Media App On Blockchain

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Eternity App is a revolutionary idea that allows you to create your memories so you can be remembered forever. Users can create family trees, share their memories, wisdom, and much more. Assign an executor who can have access to Eternal's records. App generates personalised QR codes for tombstones, cakes, wedding cards which can be scanned to view eternal's memories.