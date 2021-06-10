Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Renesis Tech

Social Media App On Blockchain

Renesis Tech
Renesis Tech
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media App On Blockchain social media android social media ios ios app design branding android app development social media family tree ui android app design android blockchain
Social Media App On Blockchain social media android social media ios ios app design branding android app development social media family tree ui android app design android blockchain
Download color palette
  1. 001-Portfolio.png
  2. 002-Portfolio.png

Eternity App is a revolutionary idea that allows you to create your memories so you can be remembered forever. Users can create family trees, share their memories, wisdom, and much more. Assign an executor who can have access to Eternal's records. App generates personalised QR codes for tombstones, cakes, wedding cards which can be scanned to view eternal's memories.

Renesis Tech
Renesis Tech
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Renesis Tech

View profile
    • Like