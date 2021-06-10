Insigniada - Branding Agency

Santai - Logo concept #1

The first idea that we presented to Santai, a sustainable tea production company based in Malaysia. Since they use only high-quality leaves and wanted to portrait themselves on higher spectrum, we used bronzish/goldish color scheme, combined with colors for tea labels/flavors.

This idea is based on a combination letter S, combined with leaf and tea fields.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

