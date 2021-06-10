Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yestay Zhengis

Kids IMO

Yestay Zhengis
Yestay Zhengis
Hire Me
  • Save
Kids IMO typography type logotype logomark olympiad math branding logo
Download color palette

The main logo piece for local math olimpiad for kids I had made before the covid hit and canceled it :(

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Yestay Zhengis
Yestay Zhengis
Hi! Grapic design freelancer from Astana, KZ
Hire Me

More by Yestay Zhengis

View profile
    • Like