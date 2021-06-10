Packaging | Label for a Jar | Build on Canva

In 2018, I was trying to help out someone with a label, which they wanted for their freshly released product.

I am not sure if it was me who took the decision but the same was put on hold for not being up to the mark.

When I look back at it today, I share mixed feelings. On one hand, it looks convincing to me. And, on the other hand, it sounds just too ordinary and ineffective.

Sharing it here for the wise souls to judge.

In any case, I am happy that the brand has grown many folds today and is a category leader in its line of business.

P.S. The flowers used in the design were there for a very specific purpose. Keeping that to myself as divulging the purpose will lead the viewer to the brand.