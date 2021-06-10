Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily Logo Challenge Day 7: Fashion Brand Wordmark

Daily Logo Challenge Day 7: Fashion Brand Wordmark wordmark typography typographic minimal dailylogochallenge japanese hangtag fashion vector logo branding flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day7_TagMockup.jpg
  2. Day7_BagMockup.jpg
  3. Day7_FashionLogo.jpg

🧥 Day 7 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Fashion Brand Wordmark with company name ‘OAKAO’

A decided to go minimal and graphic with a Japanese inspired fashion wordmark 🇯🇵

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

