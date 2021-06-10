Charity Foundation Website Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This project was about creating the design of charity foundation website for my client in Boston, USA.
After our discussion, I finally concepted for this website design is simple and up-to-date. So that the website can show the information more clearly about the charity and can be used more easily for users who want to give a charity.
Contact me at ichanfadhil21@gmail.com for project inquiries.