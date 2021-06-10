Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ichanfadhil

Charity Foundation Website Design

Charity Foundation Website Design charity website landing page charity webdesign design userinterface uxdesign uidesign ux ui
This project was about creating the design of charity foundation website for my client in Boston, USA.

After our discussion, I finally concepted for this website design is simple and up-to-date. So that the website can show the information more clearly about the charity and can be used more easily for users who want to give a charity.
Contact me at ichanfadhil21@gmail.com for project inquiries.

