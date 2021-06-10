Lina

#DailyUI | Calculator | Day 4

#DailyUI | Calculator | Day 4 calculator gray orange typography minimal design
Hi hi! U you doing well?

Day 4 of #DailyUI challenge - Calculator.
I've always wanted to create something in Neumorphism style.
Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
