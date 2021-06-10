Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zubin Jhaveri

Aquarius Paper Art

Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri
Aquarius Paper Art handcut laser cut paper sculpture paper cut art illustration zodiac aquarius
10 layered paper cut artwork for the zodiac Aquarius.
Art size : 8"x 8"

You can check out the entire zodiac series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/The-Zodiac-Paper-Art

Zubin Jhaveri
Zubin Jhaveri

